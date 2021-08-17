Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.92

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $87.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLAPY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

