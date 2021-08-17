Glitch Hits Market Capitalization of $20.76 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Glitch has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $1.14 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00158509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,237.43 or 0.99923847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.94 or 0.00916174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00669522 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,269,618 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

