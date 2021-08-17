Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

SNSR stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02.

