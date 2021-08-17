Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

SDIV opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

