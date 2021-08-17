Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Globant by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 44,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 73.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Globant by 41.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,604,000 after acquiring an additional 93,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $275.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.25. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.83 and a beta of 1.23.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

