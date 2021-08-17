Gold Poker Trading 6% Higher This Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $15,224.40 and $96.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00159761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.50 or 1.00226197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.79 or 0.00914295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.86 or 0.06979095 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

