Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ajax I were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJAX opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Ajax I has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

