Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $368,000 in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOFFU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

