Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 22,898 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spark Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spark Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spark Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spark Energy by 294.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $45,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 23,042 shares of company stock valued at $252,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Spark Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $400.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Spark Energy Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

