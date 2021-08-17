Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 9,371 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,752 over the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

SKLZ stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.