Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $137,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $197,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $302,000.

SDACU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

