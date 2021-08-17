Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Artesian Resources worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

