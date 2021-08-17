Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 122,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,057,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. 43,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

