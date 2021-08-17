Gordon M. Burns Acquires 1,127 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,933. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.