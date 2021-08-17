Govi (GOVI) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.31 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Govi has a total market cap of $26.31 million and $159,022.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00006917 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Govi has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,894.06 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00913849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.24 or 0.07008655 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.