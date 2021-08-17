Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Down 9.5%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

