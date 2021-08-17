Graham Cooley Buys 39 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley bought 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($196.68).

Shares of LON ITM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 393.80 ($5.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.