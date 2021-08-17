Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,381 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. TTEC accounts for 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $41,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

TTEC traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.81. 1,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,237. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

