Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,885. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

