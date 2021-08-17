Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,958 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social accounts for 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Sprout Social worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,706 shares of company stock valued at $16,529,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 288,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,716. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -220.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.63.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

