Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,501. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.