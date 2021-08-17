Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.89. The stock had a trading volume of 366,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,973. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

