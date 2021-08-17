Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.00. 249,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $194.42 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,981 shares of company stock valued at $135,374,391 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

