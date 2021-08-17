Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

GRAY stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

