Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.