Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $495,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $291.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $291.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.27.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.