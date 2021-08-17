Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 734 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

