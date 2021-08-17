Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $239.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.