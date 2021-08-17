Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,929,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

