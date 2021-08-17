Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of GDOT opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

