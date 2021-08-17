Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 452,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

