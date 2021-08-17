GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Given New $27.00 Price Target at B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $246,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

