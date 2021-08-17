Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.75 ($1.60). Approximately 223,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 373,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £537.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.80%.

In other news, insider David Stevenson purchased 2,500 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.