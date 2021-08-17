Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 212,437 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

