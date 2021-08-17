Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 4.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $578.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,414. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $627.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

