Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $827,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 284,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

