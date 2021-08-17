Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in July

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GBOOY stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

