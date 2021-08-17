GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

