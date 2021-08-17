GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $662.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

