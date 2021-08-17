GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,179 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

