GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 575 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

