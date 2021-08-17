GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,945.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

