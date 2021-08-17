Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

GHLD opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $299.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guild will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

