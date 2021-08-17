GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,900 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.