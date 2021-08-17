GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

