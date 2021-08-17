GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

