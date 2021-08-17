GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,401 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

