GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.