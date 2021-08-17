H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.