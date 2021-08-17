Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 73.8% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $580.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 690.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.10 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.